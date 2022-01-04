Gurugram: MCG officers to take up public grievances daily

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to reserve a one-hour slot on every working day for taking up grievances, following directions from the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB), said officials on Monday.

On Sunday, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja issued an order stating that from henceforth all MCG officers will have to reserve one hour, 11am to 12 noon, for public dealings and grievances, and that one day in a month will also be reserved to deal with issues pertaining to officers and employees working in the MCG.

The development comes after ULB minister Dr Kamal Gupta on December 31 took a meeting regarding the functioning of all 11 municipal corporations in Haryana.

In his order, the MCG commissioner also stressed on conducting surprise inspections of employees and said that each branch in-charge should carry out an inspection twice a week and ensure action is taken against those found guilty. Senior officers of the wing should also supervise the work of two employees in a week, the order said.

“In compliance with the directions of the ULB minister, at least one day would be fixed every month for resolving the issues related to the officers and employees working in the MCG. Officers and employees have been further directed to take special care of punctuality and be present in the office on time and solve the issues related to the public. For redressal of public grievances, officers have been directed to reserve time from 11am to 12 noon on every working day and maintain proper etiquette during the presence of elected representatives,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

Reserving a day each month for dealing with issues faced by MCG employees has been done for the first time. Prior to this direction, only the MCG commissioner used to reserve a one-hour slot for public dealing.

Besides the commissioner, MCG officers include all additional municipal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers, superintending engineers, and executive engineers, among others.

The order by Ahuja further stated that the work done by each officer will be documented and reviewed from time to time.

The MCG commissioner also informed the officials that no file should be kept pending and the matter should be taken seriously otherwise action will be initiated against the employee concerned as per rules.

The heads of all the MCG branches have been made responsible and accountable for the compliance of the aforementioned instructions and additional municipal commissioner Rohtash Bishnoi has been made the nodal officer for compilation and submission of compliance reports fortnightly, the order said.

