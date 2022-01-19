Gurugram: MCG okays repair of stretch linking Tulip Chowk to Sohna Road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to construct a 1.2km pothole-riddled portion of Darbaripur Road that links Tulip Chowk to Sohna Road in Sector 69, said officials on Tuesday. The estimates of ₹1.44 crore for this project were approved by the MCG’s finance and contract committee on Monday.

Currently, in the absence of a bitumen road, many commuters residing in sectors 69, 70, 70A, and 75 opt to travel through the heavily congested Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to head towards Sohna Road or Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) via Vatika Chowk.

“Residents of the area had raised a demand with the MCG for constructing a road. Accordingly, estimates for the project were approved by the MCG commissioner after which it was put up before the finance and contract committee for deliberation on Monday. After deliberation, the project was given approval by the committee,” said Tushar Yadav, executive engineer, MCG, who is overseeing the project.

Yadav said that the MCG is aiming to start construction of the project by the last week of February and it is expected to take around seven weeks to build it.

He said that a 700-metre stretch of the Darbaripur Road, linking the road running parallel to the pond with Sohna Road, was constructed by the MCG last year.

Once the 1.2km stretch is constructed, commuters can bypass the SPR and Vatika Chowk route, and reach Sohna Road directly via Darbaripur Road.

Besides saving commuters around two kilometres of extra travel, the new road will bring down travelling time by 15-20 minutes during peak traffic hours.

“Due to the absence of a proper road, I drive through SPR and Vatika Chowk to head towards GCER or Sohna Road. Both the road and the junction are heavily congested, and crossing the signal at Vatika Chowk alone takes more than 10 minutes. Once the road is built, I can use the main Gujjar Road to head towards GCER and take Sohna Road to head towards Badshahpur,” said Nirmala Chahal, a resident of Sector 70A.

The 1.2km portion of Darbaripur Road is currently a pothole-riddled unmetalled road and commuters have a harrowing time navigating their way through the stretch especially during monsoon.

“Without any bitumen surface, the soil mixes with rainwater during monsoon and becomes a swamp. This not only makes it difficult for commuters to drive on but also makes it difficult for them to spot potholes leading to minor accidents and vehicle breakdowns. Most commuters avoid this stretch,” said Aashish Sharma, who works at a private company in Sector 70.

