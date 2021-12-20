Gurugram: MCG panel to probe hiring of agency for C&D waste

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has constituted a four-member committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in the hiring of a private contractor in February 2019 to collect and transport construction and demolition (C&D) waste as well as payments made to the agency for the work during the contract period, among others.

The committee was formed by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on December 14 following directions from the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB), Haryana.

The committee has an MCG joint commissioner, chief engineer, chief account officer, and district attorney as its members.

As per Ahuja’s order, a copy of which is with HT, the committee has to investigate three key points: If the MCG had obtained approval from the Haryana government, as the competent authority, before awarding the contract to the private agency; if the agency performed its duties as per the three-year agreement signed with the MCG; and alleged irregularities in making payments to the contractor.

Besides, the committee has to ascertain the reasons behind C&D waste lying scattered across the city other than the designated sites, according to the order.

“References have been made by ULB, and MoEF, and some other issues are pending pertaining to payments to the bills submitted by (private contractor)... to the MCG and the C&D waste lying scattered at various locations in the MCG limits. It is hereby ordered detailed investigation... The committee shall examine all aspects of the matter and submit a detailed report within 10 days,” Ahuja’s office order read.

According to the order, the MCG executive engineer for Swachh Bharat Mission has been directed to provide necessary documents and records to the committee.

The ULB, in its October 6 order to Ahuja, had stated that Raman Sharma, an RTI activist and resident of Malibu Towne, has alleged that the then MCG commissioner and other civic body officials had committed a “large scale systematic and organised corruption of ₹50 crore” on the collection, transportation, and dumping of C&D waste during the “lockdown and Covid health emergency period,” and directed Ahuja to look into the matter and take the necessary action as per rule.

Ahuja’s 52-page order regarding the constitution of the committee includes the ULB’s order sent to him on October 6, the Malibu Towne resident’s complaints, as well as copies of bills submitted by the contractor and the payments made by the MCG to it.

Some of the important points raised by complainant Sharma indicate that as per the minutes of the meeting, chaired by the then MCG commissioner on February 6, 2020, he directed MCG officials to not enter any details or bills related to C&D work in the measurement book and that only bills/ invoices submitted by the private firm will be sufficient for payment purpose after due verification. Another point raised by the complainant was that bills were approved and payments were made to the contractor accordingly, within two days after submission.