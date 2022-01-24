Gurugram: MCG starts work on road at Sector 33/34 marble market

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday started the construction of service lane that caters to the Sector 33/34 marble market. The market is currently situated on an unmetalled stretch which is pothole-riddled.

The marble market is located along the 3km sector dividing road connecting Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road. Without any bitumen covering, the entire market area is prone to waterlogging which also inundates portions of the 3km sector dividing road whenever it rains.

Besides providing commuters with space to park their vehicles, the ₹4 crore project is also aimed at dust mitigation, officials said.

Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad inaugurated the construction of the road on Saturday.

“The completion of the construction of parking roads in both the sectors would not only benefit the traders here, but also the customers visiting the market. People have to face a lot of problems due to waterlogging in the market during the rainy season,” said Azad.

Azad further said that she has also directed MCG officials and representatives of the construction agency to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time frame.

As per MCG officials privy to the matter, the agency has been given a time period of nine months to complete the project, with emphasis to finish it before the 2022 monsoon season.

The MCG officials said that market traders demanded to install streetlights in the area which is being taken into consideration. The MCG’s main office in Sector 34 is located in close vicinity to the marble market.

Daily commuters said that the project will provide them with a lot of relief. “The mixing of rainwater and soil creates sort of a swamp during the monsoon season. Due to this, the three-lane carriageway reduces to a solitary lane through which vehicles have to navigate their way. Once constructed, it can save 20-25 minutes of travelling time during peak monsoon season,” said Satbir Yadav, who works in Sector 34.

