Gurugram: MCG to procure four anti-smog guns

In a bid to check air pollution in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to procure four anti-smog guns by next month, officials said on Saturday.

As per the officials, each gun will be affixed atop a vehicle with a water tank and transported to different corners of the city where localised air pollution levels are high.

The MCG has floated a tender in this regard, bids of which will be opened on December 28, they said, adding that the operation and maintenance of these machines will be outsourced.

“Anti smog guns are one of the many measures we are looking to introduce in the city to reduce air pollution levels. We are procuring only four such machines at the start to gauge the extent of its impact before introducing it on a large scale manner,” said Subhash Yadav, district forest officer (DFO) who is also the nodal head for the environment and sustainability wing in the MCG.

According to the detailed notice inviting tender for procuring the guns, it will cost the MCG ₹9.38 lakh.

Each gun will be operated in an eight hour window, said the officials. Depending on the capacity of the water tank, each machine can work for at least four hours continuously, they said.

Anti smog guns were trialled by the Delhi Government in December 2017 and have become a regular feature in the national capital ever since, in its “war on the pollution” campaign.

Some MCG officials, though, are largely sceptical of the move. “The four guns have been ordered so as to show the central authorities that we are taking various measures to bring down localised air pollution levels in Gurugram. The MCG is any way sprinkling water on the ground. Dispersing water in the atmosphere through anti-smog guns is thus redundant and a waste of money,” said a senior MCG official, seeking anonymity.

Experts said that the MCG should focus on initiatives that have scientifically been proven to bring down air pollution levels. “There is no proper scientific study carried out to analyse and determine the impact of anti-smog guns. Instead, the MCG should focus on Grap measures that have shown positive results on checking air pollution,” said Suneel Pandey, director of environment and waste management division at TERI School of Advanced Studies.

An anti-smog gun works similar to rain. In this, high pressurised water also known as atomised water is sprayed in the atmosphere, around 40-50 metres in height, to bring down pollutants, suspended particles, and dust.

