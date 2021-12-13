Gurugram: One arrested for attack on egg seller, his relatives

An egg seller and his two relatives were allegedly assaulted on Saturday evening by two customers after an argument over the payment at a bus stand in Pathredi village of Bilaspur. One of the suspects was arrested later, police said, adding that the suspects also fired in the air in order to flee from the spot.

According to police, one of the suspects was caught by the people present on the spot while he was trying to flee after firing two rounds of gunshots. The suspect was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Hasanpur village in Bilaspur.

The egg seller, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Pathredi, said that on Saturday around 7pm, two men attacked him for demanding money for four eggs. “I just asked the two men to pay for the eggs they ate, following which they started arguing with me and threatening me for life. Hearing the noise, my uncle, who runs a mobile phone shop nearby, and my cousin came to my rescue,” he said.

Pawan said when my uncle and cousin questioned the two men, one of them picked the knife from my cart and attacked them.

Jai Prakash, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said that the suspects attacked two people with knife and threatened them for life. “As soon as people started gathering, they tried to flee and took out a countrymade pistol and fired two rounds in the air. One of the suspects was caught by the public,” he said.

“The second suspect is still at large and raids are being conducted for his arrest,” said the SHO.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) , and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the two suspects.