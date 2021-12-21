Gurugram: One dead as bus rams scooter in Farrukhnagar

A 45-year-old man was killed when a speeding bus allegedly rammed a scooter he was riding in Farrukhnagar on Sunday evening.

According to police, the collision took place around 5.15pm near Sultanpur National Park, 15km from the city on Gurugram-Farrukhnagar Road, when the victim was on the way to Gurugram from Farrukhnagar.

The bus driver was speeding and coming from Gurugram towards Sultanpur, police said, adding that the bus driver fled the spot as soon as people started gathering.

The victim, identified as Satbir Singh of Silani village in Jhajjar, was rushed to Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary Hospital in Farrukhnagar by the passersby, where he died while undergoing treatment, police said.

Police said that the victim lived with his wife and mother in Farrukhnagar in a rented accommodation and used to make bamboo chicks and partitions. He was going to collect payment from a client when the accident took place, they said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said some passersby who had stopped to help noted down the registration number of the bus. “The bus driver fled the spot soon after the incident. We are trying to identify him with the help of the vehicle’s registration number,” he said.

Ram Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, said that the bus driver lost control as he was talking over phone. “The bus driver was speeding. Before he could take control of the vehicle, it rammed the scooter,” he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday, said police.