Gurugram: Open waste dumps, stench choke residents along SPR

Gurugram: Overflowing garbage bins, open dump yards of waste, construction debris, and a stench that lingers in the air— is the grim reality for many residents of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Sector 55 stretch, once touted as premium locations in Gurugram. Despite flaunting high-rises worth crores, residents claim they are forced to endure a filthy environment due to the complete failure of sanitation services.

Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air, pointed out that the SPR is flanked by several prominent schools and residential areas. “Schoolchildren participate in Swachhata events, hear speeches about cleanliness, and watch politicians wielding brooms, but the reality is strikingly different. Roads and vacant plots are lined with all kinds of waste. This dichotomy is alarming, especially when the future of our children is at stake,” she said.

Takkar, who has been advocating for cleaner streets for over a decade, highlighted the adverse effects of years of negligence. “Over the past 16 years, we have watched the Golf Course Extension Road and the SPR landscape turn into mini hillocks of construction and demolition waste. This renders the soil impervious to water recharge, worsening waterlogging,” she explained.

Despite repeated complaints, petitions, and meetings with officials, Takkar says residents have not seen any improvements. “Twelve years later, our spirit is broken. It’s time for accountability. Who will hold those responsible for this neglect accountable?” she questioned, raising concerns about the inaction of both the former and current Haryana governments.

Bitter reality for residents

Daily commuters and residents along these stretches have raised an alarm over the worsening sanitation crisis. “We didn’t pay ₹2-3 crore to live next to trash heaps,” said Richa Malhotra, a resident of a prominent society near SPR. “Despite submitting repeated complaints to the MCG, nothing has been done. The situation only gets worse.”

Similarly, RK Jaiswal, a social worker and resident of Sector 69, a neighbouring area, has similar concerns. “Gurugram is hailed as India’s modern ‘Cyber City,’ but the ground reality tells a different story. The area has heaps of garbage, stagnant water, and waterlogging that makes daily life unbearable. Local authorities have been informed, but there is no action, and no improvement is in sight. Is this really the ‘Cyber City’ we once compared to Singapore and Dubai?” he asked.

Worst-hit zones

The worst-hit zones along SPR and Sector 55 are vacant plots, inner lanes, and public spaces, where construction debris, household waste, and food leftovers are discarded openly. With no regular cleaning or waste management system in place, stray animals and flies roam freely, creating a public health hazard. The pungent smell of decaying waste hangs in the air, and residents say it’s become an everyday nuisance.

Ajay Sinha, a resident of the City Co-operative GHS, Sector 55, said that they met the newly-elected councillor, who promised to work on the waste management issue, but no real change has been observed.

Legal experts demand action

Advocate Ritu Bhariok, a legal advisor with the Federation of Affordable Home Buyers, raised questions about the long-term planning of waste management. “Where is the plan to manage the garbage? Were the officers in charge not aware of the population density and footfall in Gurugram? The government must recycle waste on priority and look into possible interference from local councillors in the execution of recycling plants,” she said.

Sanjay Lal, President of the Federation of Apartment Owners Associations in Gurugram, expressed his disbelief at the Municipal Corporation’s (MCG) approach to sanitation. “I don’t think the MCG even understands the difference between sanitation and waste management. Their website doesn’t even mention ‘sanitation,’ and if they don’t know the difference, what can we expect from them?” he said.

Lal pointed out that Gurugram’s lack of proper sanitation infrastructure has led to sewage being dumped directly into the Yamuna River, exacerbating pollution levels. “Gurugram is now number one on the list of failed cities in terms of sanitation. We had no Municipal Corporation for years, and the unplanned development, misuse of land laws and lack of oversight on private builders have left us with this mess,” he said.

Officials promise action

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner of the MCG, assured that immediate measures were being taken. “I will send a team to conduct a spot check and ensure the waste is cleared at the earliest. Over 100 vehicles are currently deployed in these stretches to remove the waste,” he said, responding to the growing concerns.

However, despite these assurances, residents remain sceptical. They say that it is not just about occasional clean-up operations but about ensuring long-term, sustainable waste management solutions that will prevent the city from sinking into filth again.