Gurugram: Over 7,500 aged 15-18 years get first dose of vaccine

A total of 7,527 adolescents got their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in Gurugram on Monday as the vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 years started at 77 government-run sites across the district.

Of the 7,527 doses, 7,050 doses were administered at government vaccination sites and 477 doses at private hospitals, officials from the district health department said on Monday, adding that around 200,000 teenagers in this age bracket are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in the district.

The vaccination was conducted at 38 government health centres, 39 government and private schools, and 10 private hospitals from 10am to 5pm. At the 77 government vaccination sites, 100 slots each were available with a target of 7,700 doses for the first day.

Earlier, the vaccination drive was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Yash Garg at DAV School in Sector 49. After the inauguration, Garg also interacted with children who came to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is very important to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection. Teenagers must visit a vaccination centre with their parents and get the vaccine at the earliest, and motivate their peers to get vaccinated. I appeal to the public that they must follow all safety protocols, wear masks and not go out unless necessary,” said Garg.

Students said that they were happy to receive the vaccine as Covid-19 cases are increasing continuously.

Tamanna Dhingra, 17-year-old student of DAV School, who was the first girl in the district to get the vaccine, said, “I had been waiting for the vaccine for a long time, and I am happy that I got vaccinated on the first day itself. Getting the dose at my own school made the process all the more comfortable.”

Aryan Lohchab, 17-year-old student from DAV School who was the first boy to get vaccinated, said, “I was a little worried before taking the vaccine, but I did not feel any side effect. It is important that we come forward and take the vaccine as that is the only way to develop immunity and fight the spread of the virus. Now, we will feel less scared to come to the school.”

The health officials said that the vaccination process at most schools was completed by 1pm, with many students willing to get vaccinated even after the slots for the day were completed.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “At most of the government vaccination centres, there were long queues with parents waiting to get their children vaccinated. But we decided to vaccinate 100 children as it was decided for the first day. On Tuesday, vaccination for the 15-18 age group will be carried out at 39 government health facilities and 38 government and private schools.”

The officials said that no adverse effect of immunisation was reported from the district, but some students said that they felt slight pain in the arm.

Snehil Gupta, a class 12 student of CCA School in Sector 4, said, “It was a relief to get the vaccine and I did not feel any side effects but just a little pain in the area where I got the vaccine.”

According to the health department, on Monday, , 24,508 people (including 15-18 age group) received Covid-19 jabs, of which 13,475 took their first dose and 11,033 the second dose. With this, over 4.31 million doses have been administered in the district.