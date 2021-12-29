Gurugram: Panel to look into traffic mess at Sirhaul toll plaza

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

To resolve the issue of frequent traffic jams at the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, the district administration on Tuesday decided to constitute a committee that will include officials from traffic department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The committee will study the pattern of traffic movement and other aspects and suggest feasible solutions to resolve the problems being faced by commuters at the toll plaza, said officials.

The decision to form a committee was taken by Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg, who along with a team of officials, inspected the Sirhaul toll plaza on Tuesday.

“We have decided to form a team of traffic and NHAI officials, who shall study the issue in detail, along with road safety officers, and make suggestions to resolve the congestion. The proposed changes in traffic movement and design will be tested on a trial basis, and if successful, implemented there,” said Garg.

As per the Gurugram traffic department, the traffic jams are caused at the Sirhaul toll plaza due to a toll operated by the Delhi government which charges toll and green tax from commercial vehicles.

Ravinder Tomar, DCP (traffic), who was present during the inspection, said that it was important that lanes on both sides of the highway at Sirhaul are equal. For vehicles moving from Gurugram to Delhi, the space is less, he said, adding that . three lanes on the left side of the toll were not being used and these must be used frequently.

Garg said that the district administration will also meet the top NHAI officials and other authorities concerned so that a solution can be found out.

According to NHAI officials, the toll plaza at Sirhaul has been established on the directions of the Supreme Court to collect toll from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. They also said that shifting the median was not a feasible solution, but agreed to work with the district administration to resolve the issue of congestion.