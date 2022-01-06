Gurugram plans to vaccinate all eligible teens by January 10

The district plans to administer Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible children aged between 15 and 18 years by January 10, said officials on Wednesday. The officials also said that the district administration has identified 40,000 people who are eligible for a booster dose which will start from January 10.

The announcements were made during a district task force meeting held on Wednesday which was chaired by Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Of 151,000 children in the 15-18 age bracket in Gurugram, over 25,500 have been vaccinated, the officials said.

“Medical officers of different health centres, in coordination with schools, should ensure that vaccination camps are organised across the district. We are aiming to complete 100% immunisation of all adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years by January 10,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, who attended the meeting.

On Wednesday, 10,527 children were vaccinated in the district, of which 10,006 received their first dose at government sites and 521 at private vaccination sites.

A total of 31,326 doses were administered on Wednesday, including 21,064 first doses and 10,262 second doses, according to data from the district health department. With this, over 4.37 million doses have been administered in Gurugram till now.

The CMO also said that from January 10, booster doses will be administered to senior citizens, health care workers and front line workers. The health department has identified 40,000 people who are eligible for the booster dose in the district, as they have completed nine months or 39 weeks since their second dose of Covid vaccine.

The CMO appealed to the senior citizens falling in this category to register themselves on the CoWIN portal at the earliest for getting the booster dose so that they do not have to wait unnecessarily.

‘Private hospitals must not admit patients with mild symptoms’

Meanwhile, Yadav asked private hospitals in Gurugram to avoid admitting Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and warned that action will be taken against those who do so.

In the meeting, he asked the representatives from private hospitals to treat the patients as per the guidelines set by the government. He said that teams from the district administration would visit private hospitals for inspection and if irregularities are found, then strict action would be taken against the hospital concerned as per rules. All hospitals have also been asked to paste citizen charters on their hospital premises giving all information related to Covid-19.

The district task force also said that action will be taken against those who violate Covid-19 norms. From Thursday, teams deployed by the district administration will conduct inspections at government and private institutions to check if guidelines issued by the government regarding the prevention of Covid-19 infection are being followed properly or not. Fines will be imposed for violations, it said.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, instructed representatives of the hospitals to upload the details of beds available with them, details of patients and other logistics on the S3 portal (government portal for tracking Covid-19 facilities in hospitals) every day.

“All hospitals, in which the number of beds is more than 50, will have to update this information on the portal daily, otherwise their names will be removed from the list of Covid hospitals and action will also be taken,” he said.

The additional deputy commissioner said that all stakeholders have to work together to provide better facilities to the residents. “There is no doubt that Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, is spreading rapidly but we all have to work together. All the hospitals will be sent a Google form where they must update regarding the availability of oxygen and other health facilities. The form must be sent to the health department by filling the correct information so that the current status of oxygen in the district can be ascertained and an action plan be prepared accordingly,” said Meena.