Gurugram: Property owners in Manesar village asked to remove encroachments

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday asked the owners of properties along the 750-metre stretch of Manesar village road to remove encroachments or else the department will launch a demolition drive. DTCP officials said that they will demarcate the government land, which has been encroached, to identify the illegal constructions so that property owners can remove such structures themselves.

The property owners have been asked to remove the illegal structures in the next 15 days, the officials said.

Notices to the violators were given by the department last month and prior to that the public works department had also issued notices, said the officials. Presently, the 44 feet road comes under the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), which has planned to widen the road, they said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that every house on this road was inspected recently and illegal construction was checked. “We have asked the owners to remove the constructions voluntarily as some structures have encroached up to 10 feet on the road. These need to be removed within the next 15 days or else demolition drive will be carried out,” he said.

The DTCP officials said that demarcation of the road would be carried out in the next three days after which the owners can take corrective measures. “Most of these properties are rented out to labourers and workers in Manesar,” said Bhath.

As per the MCM officials, not only this road but several other village roads have been encroached upon. “Once this road is cleared of encroachments, the others will also be cleared gradually,” said an MCM official.