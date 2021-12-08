Gurugram: Red light violation detection cameras operational only at five locations

More than three months after the installation of red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at 25 locations across the city, these devices are currently operational at only five spots. Many of these cameras have not been put to use yet for reasons such as lack of road markings and delay in linking them to the control centre, said traffic police officials on Tuesday.

“Currently, the RLVD cameras are functional at only five locations. At some points, we want to complete road markings such as zebra crossings and speed limit signages before making them operational, while at other places trees and poles obstruct the view. We are aiming to make the rest of the cameras functional by early next year,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram.

The cameras are currently operational at Galleria market, Huda City Centre, Kanhai Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, and Rajesh Pilot Marg.

On December 22 last year, the Gurugram traffic police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced that they started installing RLVD cameras across the city. Overall, 315 such cameras had to be installed at 30 key locations in the city such as Iffco Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Subhash Chowk.

By June, RLVD cameras were installed at 13 locations, and by August at 25 locations across the city, the officials said, adding that about 10 such cameras were installed at each location.

Tomar said that at the five operational spots, the number of daily fines has witnessed a 10-fold increase. “Through the RLVD cameras, there is a 24x7 monitoring of the five crossings by officials deputed at the traffic tower in Sushant Lok 1 and GMDA’s integrated command and control centre (ICCC). As soon as a violation is observed, an e-challan is issued against the owner of the vehicle,” said Tomar.

Jumping traffic signals attracts a fine of ₹5,000, the officials said.

According to GMDA officials, besides the 25 points, the installation of RLVD cameras at Khushboo Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Pataudi Chowk, Basai flyover, and Sitaram Singla Chowk is still in process.

“At some points such as Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, traffic signals have been removed altogether. However, by then work on installing the cameras at these points had already commenced. We are now using RLVD cameras at these points for security surveillance instead,” said a GMDA official overseeing the project, seeking anonymity.

The traffic signals at Iffco Chowk have been removed after two U-turn flyovers came up there, while at Rajiv Chowk, jersey barriers are being used to divert the traffic, the traffic police officials said.

The GMDA official quoted above said that at 13 more points, besides the five functional points, all requisite measures are completed barring the laying of optical lines. “Work on laying of optical lines at 13 locations is remaining which would directly link them to the ICCC and traffic tower. Work on this is likely to be completed by March next year,” said the official.

Residents said that in the absence of RLVD cameras, the jumping of traffic signals continues to remain a constant violation. “There are several intersections across the city such as Genpact Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, and Gurjar Rajesh Pilot Chowk where the violation is rampant. Even after the signals turn green at one side, one has to wait for five to 10 seconds before proceeding as commuters from the opposite direction continue to drive through,” said Harshit Pandit, a resident of Sector 70.