Gurugram reports 1,178 Covid cases with positivity rate of 12%

The district also reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the tally of such cases to 51 on Wednesday, health officials said
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test at a UPHC in Sector 31, Gurugram, on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:17 AM IST
BySuparna Roy

The district on Wednesday reported 1,178 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12%, according to the bulletin from the district health department. With this, Gurugram now has 3,418 active cases. The district also reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the tally of such cases to 51.

“At present, three patients of Omicron variant are active in the district and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Six of the 12 patients detected on Wednesday are vaccinated and three are under the age of 18 years. They all have international travel history from countries such as the UK, Maldives, the USA, the UAE, Ireland and Uganda.Our focus is on testing and contact tracing to curb the spread of the infection,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

The last time the district recorded over 1,100 daily cases was on May 19 (1,161 cases). The active case tally was over 3,000 last on May 25 when the district had 3,360 active cases.

Of the 3,418 active cases, 19 patients are hospitalised in the district and 3,399 are under home isolation, said the health officials. On Tuesday, 2,299 patients were under home isolation in the district.

On Wednesday, the health department collected 9,517 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,333,571, shows the data. The district also reported 71 recoveries on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Anil Vij, state health minister while speaking to the media in Manesar on Wednesday, said that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, with sufficient number of beds including ICU and ventilator beds.

“The problem of oxygen shortage that we faced in the second wave has been solved now, with 84 oxygen plants installed at government hospitals and medical colleges and 54 such plants at private hospitals. We had decided during the second wave itself that all hospitals with over 50 beds will have oxygen plants,” said Vij.

