Gurugram reports below 2.5k cases for first time since Jan 11

The district on Sunday reported 2,102 fresh Covid-19 cases, including seven cases of the Omicron variant, with a test positivity rate of 24%, according to the district health bulletin. This is for the first time in the past 12 days that Gurugram has reported less than 2,500 new cases in a day. The last when the district had reported below 2,500 cases was January 11 (2,385 cases).

On Sunday, a 70-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was Covid-19 positive, also died due to comorbidities, said officials, adding that 16 Covid patients have died this month.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “The woman was suffering from comorbidities like hypertension, chronic liver disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was hospitalised due to complications after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. Cases have started to reduce in Gurugram now, but people should continue to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols.”

A total of 945 Covid-19 positive patients have died in the district since the start of the pandemic, of which 627 have been deaths due to comorbidities, the officials said.

On Sunday, the district had 19,135 active cases, of which 180 are hospitalised. The district also recorded 3,079 recoveries on Sunday, according to the data. In the past two days, recoveries in the district have been higher than daily cases, the officials said, adding that the health department collected 8,547 samples for testing in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a total of 5,185 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered, including 1,619 first doses, 2,682 second doses and 884 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.72 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now. On Sunday, 439 teenagers were also vaccinated in Gurugram.

According to the officials, the health department on Monday will conduct door-to-door vaccinations at 43 locations, including Khandsa, South City 2, Arjun Nagar, and Patel Nagar, among others. A vaccination camp for persons without identity will also be set up at Babupur Jhuggies on Monday, the officials said, adding that the vaccination will also continue at 58 government health centres.