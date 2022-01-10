Gurugram reports Covid-19 death after a month

With 2,621 fresh Covid-19 cases, the active case tally in Gurugram reached 10,160 on Monday, breaching the 10,000 mark after over seven months, according to bulletin from the district health department. The district also recorded one death due to Covid-19 on Monday after almost a month.

Prior to this, one Covid-19 death was reported in Gurugram on December 13.

Officials from the district health department said that a 67-year-old fully vaccinated man, who died of Covid-19, had several co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac ailments.

“The patient who died on Monday was fully vaccinated and was taken to a private hospital on Friday complaining of dizziness and drowsiness. He tested positive for Covid-19 during the precautionary test done before admission,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

On Monday, the test positivity rate in the district increased to 22% which stood at around 5% on January 1.

Of 10,160 active cases, 68 patients are hospitalised and 10,092 are under home isolation. On Monday, 933 people also recovered in the district, the data shows. Gurugram had last witnessed active cases over 10,000 on May 21, when the district had 10,287 such cases.

On Monday, the health department collected 11,865 samples for testing, which takes the total test numbers to 2,390,084, according to the health department data.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration on Monday said that over 5,000 fines have been issued in the past one week for not wearing masks at public places.

“As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gurugram, we urge people to get vaccinated, wear masks and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at all times. Fines are being issued regularly to those who are not wearing a mask. In the past one week, over 5,000 such challans have been issued. Teams in private and government hospitals are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are followed properly,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.