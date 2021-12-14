Gurugram reports Covid death after 24 days

A 73-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, died in Gurugram on Monday. She suffered from comorbidities and was under treatment at a private hospital, said officials.

The previous Covid-19 death in the district was reported on November 19.

“The 73-year-old woman was administered both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine... She had several comorbidities. She was suffering from cardiac ailments, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) for Gurugram.

In November, two Covid-19 deaths were reported in the district. A 75-year-old woman died of the virus on November 19, and a 71-year-old man on November 15.

According to the official figures, Gurugram reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19 and 14 recoveries on Monday. With this, the district has a total of 98 active Covid-19 cases, of which 90 patients are in home isolation and eight are hospitalised.

The state has been witnessing a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few days. With 19 cases reported on December 2, the city saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day in the past five months.

So far, more than 1.81 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gurugram, and the total death tally stands at 926, as of Monday. Of these, 610 patients suffered from comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 9,318 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, with 2,588 people being administered the first dose and 6,730 the second dose. More than 4.02 million people have been vaccinated in Gurugram till date. The district health department is trying to achieve a 100% double dose vaccination by the end of this month, according to the officials. The coverage now stands almost 96%.