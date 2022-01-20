Gurugram reports less than 3,000 Covid cases for first time in week

The district on Wednesday reported 2,918 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active case tally to 24,163, according to the district health bulletin. This is the first time in the past one week that Gurugram has reported less than 3,000 cases in a single day. The district last had less than 3,000 cases on January 12 (2,704 cases).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district recorded a test positivity rate of 26% on Wednesday, a dip from 30% recorded on Tuesday, the data shows.

The district also reported two more deaths of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday. So far, deaths of 10 Covid-19 positive patients have been reported from Gurugram this month.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “Both the deceased were fully vaccinated and aged above 70 years. One of the patients died due to comorbidities while another patient was reported as a Covid-19 death. They had been undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city where they had tested positive for the virus.”

Of the total active cases, only 165 are hospitalised, the officials said, adding that 2,130 people also recovered in the district. The health department collected 11,144 samples for testing in the past 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the officials said that the health department will conduct a drive-through vaccination drive for 15-18 age group on Friday at Candor Techspace in Sector 48. At the centre, booster dose will also be administered and only Covishield will be available for the same, they said.

On Wednesday, a total of 13,502 doses were administered, including 4,679 first doses, 6,996 second doses and 1,827 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.68 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now. On Wednesday, 1,344 children were vaccinated in the district.

One doctor, two touts held for illegal sex determination

Meanwhile, the district health department held one doctor and two touts from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, who were allegedly involved in illegal sex determination of foetuses for residents of Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our team had got a tip-off that a person used to tie up with residents of Gurugram for an amount ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 and help them in sex determination of their unborn babies. The person used to take the couples to places in Delhi and UP and get the sex determined with the help of doctors there. On Wednesday, our team visited Bijnor in UP and caught a doctor and the two brokers from a clinic, where a decoy couple was sent,” said the CMO, adding that a case was registered with the UP police.