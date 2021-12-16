Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram reports second Covid death this month
others

Gurugram reports second Covid death this month

Officials from the district health department said that a 69-year-old woman, who was not vaccinated, died at a private hospital due to Covid-related complications
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the polyclinic in Sector 31 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The district on Wednesday recorded second death due to Covid-19 this month. Officials from the district health department said that a 69-year-old woman, who was not vaccinated, died at a private hospital due to Covid-related complications. The woman also suffered comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic liver disease, the officials said, adding that she tested positive for Covid-19 on December 3.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that the woman was admitted with high fever on December 6 and during treatment she suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

“The patient’s family members told us that she had liver issues so they decided not to get her vaccinated. Such decisions, however, should be avoided as there is no restriction of vaccination for chronic liver disease. We have repeatedly asked people, particularly those suffering from comorbidities, to get vaccinated as they are at higher risk,” said Yadav.

On Monday, a 73-year-old woman had died due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the district. The deceased, however, had taken both her vaccine shots but she also suffered from comorbidities.

According to the health department data, there are 99 active Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, with 18 new cases reported on Wednesday. The case tally in the district now stood at 181,887, including 927 deaths.

The department on Wednesday also collected 4,222 samples for Covid testing, said the officials.

Dr Yadav said that the department is keeping a close watch on the situation and testing would be ramped up when the situation demands. “We have the required capacity to manage the situation,” he said.

