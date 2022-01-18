Gurugram reports two Covid-19 deaths, over 3,400 fresh cases

The district on Monday reported two deaths due to Covid-19, along with 3,448 fresh cases at a test positivity rate of 28%, according to the district health bulletin. As many as eight Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the district this month so far.

Health officials said that two fully vaccinated male Covid-19 patients -- one was 60-year-old and the other 80-year-old -- died due to comorbidities.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Both these patients were undergoing treatment at private hospitals where they tested positive for Covid-19. The 60-year-old male was suffering from chronic liver disease, while the 80-year-old was a chronic hypertensive patient. The district at present has 284 patients hospitalised, including non-residents of Gurugram, of which 16 are in ICU and 22 on ventilator.”

On Monday, the active case tally reached 22,118, of which 154 patients are hospitalised in the district and the rest are in home isolation. According to the official data, 2,457 people also recovered in the district.

On Monday, the health department collected 12,083 samples for testing.

With cases increasing, the district health department has increased testing and are also using mobile testing vans in public places with heavy footfall. A mobile testing van was sent to Sadar Bazar on Monday for random testing of people.

On Monday, Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, also visited three urban primary health centres in the city and inspected the Covid-19 management system and vaccination process. The CMO also directed officials to visit different health centres so that issues faced by citizens and health care workers can be resolved at the earliest.

He also conducted a meeting with health care workers managing patients under home isolation. The workers apprised him that many resident welfare associations (RWAs) do not let them enter the housing societies due to which they face problems in home visits of patients and are unable to provide home isolation kits.

“I appeal to all the RWAs in Gurugram to allow the health workers and home isolation teams to examine all those patients who are in isolation, by checking their identity cards,” said Yadav.

From Tuesday onwards, the district health department will start vaccination for children falling under the category of persons without identification . A total of 300 slots are available for this category and three vaccinations sites would be set up under primary health centres of Badshahpur, Laxman Vihar and Palra.

On Monday, a total of 14,861 doses were administered, including 5,817 first doses, 7,321 second doses and 1,723 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.65 million doses have been administered in the district till now. On Monday, 2,100 children were vaccinated in the district.