Gurugram resident in dire need of cancer drugs duped of 76000

A city resident was allegedly duped of ₹76,000 by a man on the pretext of providing him life-saving injectable medicines required for his mother battling from cancer.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Vikram Saxena, a resident of Ardee City, an FIR was registered against the suspect, Jasbeer Singh, under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Monday evening.

According to Saxena, he had taken a loan of ₹2.5 lakh in September last year to purchase seven doses of the cancer injection on the suggestion of a Bhopal-based oncologist treating his 65-year-old mother.

“From the loan amount, I transferred ₹76,000 into Jasbeer’s bank account in September last year for supplying two vials of the injection. But he didn’t provide me with the medicines. I asked him to return the money, but he kept making excuses. I had come in Jasbeer’s contact through another cancer patient who had got required drugs from him,” Saxena said.

He said that seven doses of the injection were prescribed by the doctor whom they visited in Bhopal last year. “Two doses are yet to be given. I need money to purchase them now,” he said.

Jang Bahadur, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 53 police station, said that the suspect was not cooperating with police in the investigation after Saxena filed a complaint against him. “This forced us to register an FIR against Jasbeer. We will take necessary action against the suspect who is at large since the case was registered,” the SHO said.

Jasbeer could not be contacted as one of his phone numbers shared with the police was out of service while another was found switched off.

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the case was under investigation. “Necessary action, including arrest, would be taken as per laws,” he said.