Gurugram residents call police control room for New Year wishes

The police control room (PCR) of the district police received over 160 calls around Friday midnight, but most of the calls were to greet the policemen on New Year. Police said that this is perhaps the first time that there were hardly any complaints about drunken brawls, loud music and late night parties.

According to operators at the PCR, even young children greeted them and conveyed wishes for their family members. One of the operators said that the callers simply wanted to greet them and asked to transfer calls to the PCR vehicles deployed for night patrolling.

Police officials said that they received only 20 complaints about late night parties even after restrictions and three complaints about loud music.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that 4,000 policemen were deployed on the streets on December 31 to maintain law and order situation. “Most of the parties and events were cancelled, and the night curfew imposed in the wake of rising Covid cases was implemented strictly. Our teams worked all night to ensure people did not organise large gatherings and were home post 11pm,” he said.

Rao said the control room phone started ringing from 11.55pm and people wished the force for their good work. “People were expressing their concerns for police teams and wanted to send tea and coffee for the personnel at a few locations,” he said.

According to the officials, most people celebrated the New Year’s eve at their homes, and crackers were also not allowed.

