Gurugram sees first Omicron case, Covid caseload now 269

A 30-year-old man with travel history to the United Kingdom has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, becoming the first such case in Gurugram, said officials from the state health department on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeev Arora, Haryana’s additional chief secretary for health, said, “A 30-year-old man who had returned from the United Kingdom on December 10, has tested positive for Omicron variant in Gurugram. The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 when he was kept in isolation at a government facility and his samples were sent for genome sequencing. The results of which came on Sunday.”

The district health officials said that the person tested positive for Covid-19 during the repeat RT-PCR testing done on the eighth day after travelling from high-risk countries, which is part of the monitoring process.

Meanwhile, with 68 fresh Covid-19 cases, the tally of active cases in Gurugram crossed the 250-mark on Sunday for the first time in the past six months. According to the district health department bulletin, the district on Sunday had a total of 269 active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last time when Gurugram had reported more than 250 active cases was June 19 (276 active cases).

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the district has been on the rise since December 20. According to the health bulletin, the district reported 16 fresh cases on December 20, while it saw 23 cases the next day. Similarly, the new cases went up to 48 on December 24, and 59 on December 25, shows the bulletin.

However, Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said that the situation is under control and that residents must follow all Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Cases are increasing daily, but there is no need to panic. Testing has been increased in the district from 4,000 samples early this week to 5,000 samples now. Over 17,000 international travellers have entered the district in the past one month, of which over 3,500 are from high-risk countries. We are continuously monitoring all suspected cases and 5% of the samples at random of these travellers are being sent for genome sequencing,” said Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the health department on Sunday collected 5,083 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,270,701, shows the data.

According to the officials, 5,845 people received Covid-19 jabs on Sunday, of which 1,651 took their first dose and 4,194 received the second dose. With this, over 4.18 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the district so far.

Meanwhile, the officials said that a meeting will be held soon to discuss the preparations to start vaccination among children in the 15-18 age group. The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children in this age bracket will start from January 3.

“Last month we had asked all schools in the district to prepare a database for children of different age groups. We have so far learnt that there are around 700,000 children of all age groups. Now, we need to find out how many of them belong to the 15-18 age group. The district task force will meet in the coming days when these details will be discussed with the education department and other departments concerned,” said the CMO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Medical experts welcomed the decision to start vaccination of children and said that it is essential as cases have started to increase again.

Dr Himanshu Agarwal, principal consultant for paediatrics division at Max Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Approving the Covid vaccination for children between 15-18 years of age is a welcome step by the government. It is especially important with the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Many parents are not sending their children to schools as they are not vaccinated. This move will enable children to join school and restart their normal lives. Children with comorbidities should be given priority for vaccination.”

Results of the third statewide serological survey that was released in October this year had shown that over 69% of children aged 6-17 years in Gurugram district were exposed to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. According to the results, antibodies were found in 68.4% of children between the ages six and nine years, while 70.4% of the children aged 10-17 years had developed antibodies against Covid-19. Gurugram reported overall seropositivity of 78.3%, higher than the overall seropositivity in Haryana of 76.3%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}