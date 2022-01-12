Gurugram: Shopkeeper held for selling SIM cards to fraudsters

The chief minister’s flying squad on Monday night raided a shop in Sector 51 and arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly selling SIM cards to many miscreants without asking for their identity proofs. Police said the suspect sold over 5,000 SIM cards in the past two years to several gangs involved in cyber frauds in states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to police, the suspect, Ravinder Singh alias Sameer who was residing in a rented room in Wazirabad village since 2005, had been running a mobile phone shop opposite a private hospital for the past four years.

As many as 66 SIM cards (14 of them were activated), 20 mobile phones, one motorcycle and ₹18,500 from Sameer’s possession, police said, adding that his two associates are at large.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said that they acted on a tip-off and formed teams for conducting an investigation. “Our teams visited the shop several times in plain clothes posing as customers. Sameer was often found talking to unidentified men that he had activated SIMs and asking them to send someone new to pick up the packet,” he said.

Yadav said people from Nuh (Haryana), Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar bought SIM cards through him for anything between ₹600 and ₹1,000.

Police said they scanned his mobile phones and found that he was in touch with people who had earlier been arrested and booked for cyber fraud cases and were currently on bail.

Harish Budhiraja, an inspector with the CM flying squad, said that the suspect had two close aides identified as Zamir of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Lalit of Gurugram. “The close aides used to deliver SIM cards to at least six language interpreters attached to a private hospital who used to sell each of these SIM cards for more than ₹3,000 to foreign nationals who visited Gurugram for their treatment. More than 300 SIM cards were sold to them illegally in the past two months,” he said.

Budhiraja said that the Sameer’s aides used to arrange documents of people visiting photocopy shops or banks, and activate SIM cards using them without the knowledge of the persons. “We have also found messages on Sameer’s phone where people had demanded more than 20 activated SIM cards in different states for committing crimes. Most SIM cards were sold to people in Nuh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three suspects at Sector 53 police station on Monday night.

Police said online frauds are mostly operated from Nuh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and they are suspecting that despite knowing that people were using these SIM cards for an illegal purpose, he used to sell to them.

Yadav said Sameer also used to courier activated SIM cards to other states and receive online payments for the same. “His online transactions amounted to more than ₹60,000 a month. We are yet to identify the dealer who used to give the suspects the activated SIM cards. Once verified, he will also be arrested,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON