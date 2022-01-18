Gurugram: Six buildings sealed in DLF 4 for commercial activities

The enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday carried out a sealing drive in DLF Phase 4 and sealed six residential buildings for running commercial activities. DTCP officials said that despite repeated notices issued to the violators, the property owners did not stop these activities.

The sealing drive will be carried out in adjoining residential areas during the week, said the officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the six residential buildings were being used for commercial purposes, such as a guest house, a hotel, salons, clinics and showroom . “These activities were carried out in violation of rules and the establishments were sealed after giving notices. A team from the Gurugram police accompanied us during the sealing drive,” said Bhath.

He further said that surveys have also been conducted in private licensed colonies in the city, and the enforcement team has identified commercial activities being carried out in various phases of DLF, Sushant Lok, South City and other such colonies. “We request the property owners to take permission for carrying out non-disturbing activities as per the rules. The owners can pay the fees and get the activities allowed by the department regularised,” he said.

DTCP officials, however, said that running shops, salons, restaurants and spas in residential areas is not allowed and would face sealing. “The residents can approach us and lodge complaints if they are facing problems due to commercial activities,” he said.

Last month, the department had carried out a sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1 in which about 21 properties were sealed after complaints were lodged by local residents.