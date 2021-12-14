Gurugram: Tender allocation for 800m stretch of Pataudi Road approved

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in its finance and contract committee meeting held on Monday, approved the allocation of a tender to reconstruct an 800-metre stretch of the Pataudi Road that connects to the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 88.

The stretch holds importance as it also provides connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, besides linking newer sectors 36, 88, and 89, among others, with the Dwarka Expressway.

Overall, 12 projects were given administrative approval and the tender allotment of 11 other development projects was approved during the meeting held at the Sector 34 office of the civic body.

The 800-metre portion of the Pataudi Road, from near the Oriental Bank of Commerce branch in Sector 88 till Saint Paul’s School adjoining the Dwarka Expressway, will be reconstructed.

Due to plying of heavy commercial vehicles, the stretch has developed potholes over time and the MCG decided to reconstruct it with materials such as dense-bituminous macadam, medium-curing asphalt cement, and ready-mix concrete used in the construction of national highways so that it can sustain the weight of heavy vehicles, said the officials.

“We are aiming to start construction as soon as the ongoing ban across the NCR is lifted. It will take us around three weeks to complete the work, provided it proceeds uninterrupted,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

A ₹1.45-crore estimate for the project was approved during the finance and contract committee meeting in October. On Monday, the tender allotment for the project was approved at ₹1.12 crore, the officials said.

The 12 projects that got administrative approval in the Monday’s meeting included construction of streets in Saraswati Enclave at a cost of ₹2.35 crore, construction of road and footpath from Khatushyam temple to Wazirabad dam at ₹1.53 crore, and construction of 18-metre wide roads in Sector 46 for ₹2.46 crore. Tender allotment of 10 other development projects approved in the meeting included constructing a ₹2.20-crore stormwater drain alongside the railway track in the ward 3 area, ₹2.14 crore for construction of internal roads in Sector 38, and ₹2.10 crore for construction of 10-metre, 12-metre, and 15-metre roads in Sector 43.

“Administrative approval for 12 development works and tender allotment of 11 other projects were approved in the meeting after adequate deliberation. With these projects, the citizens of Gurugram will get better facilities. Directions were also issued in the meeting to MCG officials to pay special attention to the quality of development works and ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated time period,” said mayor Madhu Azad who chaired the meeting.