Gurugram: Testing camps come up at markets, crowded places

In the wake of rising concerns over new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Gurugram health department has started setting up testing camps in markets and crowded places across the district, officials said. Besides, the department has planned to test about 55,000 samples in the next 12 days of December, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since the start of this month, we have tried to maintain a daily average of testing 4,000 samples. On some days we have conducted over 4,200 tests also. We are aiming to conduct 125,000 tests this month. As Delhi is reporting cases of Omicron, our focus is completely on testing and samples of all those who test positive are being sent for genome sequencing. So far, none of the international travellers or locals tested positive for Omicron variant in Gurugram,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

Till Sunday this month, the health department has tested 72,586 samples, the officials said, adding that they have increased testing this month. In the past two months, the health department tested over 90,000 samples for Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the peak of second Covid-19 wave, in April and May, the district health department had conducted over 276,000 and 284,000 tests, respectively, according to data from the district health department. In June, the testing numbers had reduced to 119,000, shows the data.

The district surveillance officer further said that along with testing at designated government and private centres, the district health department has also started setting up testing camps at markets and crowded areas once again. Last week, testing camps were organised at Sadar Bazar and Galleria market, among other places.

Of 13,016 international travellers who entered the district since November 26, as many as 2,665 were from high-risk countries, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed to people to also take their second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 whenever their turn comes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “It is being noticed that some citizens in the district are not that interested in taking the second dose after taking their first jab. The thought of being safe from infection by taking a single dose of vaccine can prove to be a big mistake. Vaccine and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are the only things that can prevent spread of the infection further.”

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “The vaccination campaign has made a special contribution to the joint programme of the health department and the district administration to control the spread of Covid-19 infection. But a large number of people are not taking their second dose within the stipulated time frame. As of December 18, almost 55,000 people are yet to take their second dose.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, 9,115 people were vaccinated in the district. Till now, over 4.10 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the district.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gurugram recorded 16 fresh Covid-19 cases, along with 16 recoveries, according to data from the state government. At present, there are 99 active cases in the district, of which 97 are under home isolation and two are hospitalised, the officials said. In December so far, 234 positive cases have been reported, while a total of 278 cases were recorded in November. In October, the district had reported only 198 positive cases, shows the data.