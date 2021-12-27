Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram: Three booked for stabbing, robbing farmer
others

Gurugram: Three booked for stabbing, robbing farmer

Three people were booked on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old farmer with a knife and robbing him of his cellphone and ₹8,000, in Bhondsi the previous day, said police on Sunday
(Representational image)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 05:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three people were booked on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old farmer with a knife and robbing him of his cellphone and 8,000, in Bhondsi the previous day, said police on Sunday.

The victim -- Janak Raj, a resident of Sahajwan village in Bhondsi -- stopped at a grocery store on his way home around 8pm on Friday after completing work on his fields, when the three suspects on a motorbike stopped in front of him and took him at gunpoint.

“I was shocked... When I turned around, the gun fell down from one of the suspects’ hands, following which another suspect stabbed me with the knife,” he said, adding that they snatched his cellphone and 8,000 and escaped.

No one came for Raj’s rescue when he raised an alarm, said the police, adding that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was given first-aid.

A case was registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (robbery),394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention); and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

“The suspects have been identified with the help of CCTV footage on Saturday, and a search is underway to nab the suspects,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said. The suspects are from Alwar in Rajasthan and are history sheeters. They have been jailed several times earlier, too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP