Gurugram: Three booked for stabbing, robbing farmer

Three people were booked on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old farmer with a knife and robbing him of his cellphone and ₹8,000, in Bhondsi the previous day, said police on Sunday.

The victim -- Janak Raj, a resident of Sahajwan village in Bhondsi -- stopped at a grocery store on his way home around 8pm on Friday after completing work on his fields, when the three suspects on a motorbike stopped in front of him and took him at gunpoint.

“I was shocked... When I turned around, the gun fell down from one of the suspects’ hands, following which another suspect stabbed me with the knife,” he said, adding that they snatched his cellphone and ₹8,000 and escaped.

No one came for Raj’s rescue when he raised an alarm, said the police, adding that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was given first-aid.

A case was registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (robbery),394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention); and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

“The suspects have been identified with the help of CCTV footage on Saturday, and a search is underway to nab the suspects,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said. The suspects are from Alwar in Rajasthan and are history sheeters. They have been jailed several times earlier, too.