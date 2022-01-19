Gurugram: Three QRTs to be deployed ahead of Republic Day

The Gurugram police have formed three quick response teams (QRTs) which will be deployed in the field from Tuesday as part of an enhanced security ahead of the Republic Day.

These teams will be active round the clock with the personnel working in two shifts, police officials said, adding that the special deployment was made in the backdrop of the failed terror attack in Delhi where an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur wholesale flower market on January 14.

The officials said that these QRTs would be engaged in keeping eye on suspicious movements, checking baggage and frisking of people especially in crowded places like shopping malls, bus stands and other such places in Gurugram.

“These QRTs are in addition to the existing ones which are used in any kind of adverse situation or for maintaining law and order as per requirement,” said a senior police officer, seeking anonymity.

According to the officials, there are at least 15 police personnel in each of the three existing QRT. “Each of them has a mini bus. The newly formed QRT will have around five personnel in an SUV. The new teams may remain active till assembly elections are concluded in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh,” the officer said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, who is also holding the additional charge of ACP (headquarters), said that besides the deployment of three new QRTs, additional details on security measures for the Republic Day would be available in a day or two.

As per the officials, the strength of Gurugram police is around 7,000 personnel. They said most of the personnel could be used for enhancing security ahead of the Republic Day. “All security requirements are expected to get fulfilled from police strength within the district,” said the police officer quoted above.

