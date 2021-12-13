Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram to get 100 mini buses by March next year
Gurugram to get 100 mini buses by March next year

A proposal for the project was approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday during a GMDA meeting, the officials said
Currently, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has a fleet of 189 buses plying on 30 different routes. (HT Archive)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 05:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a bid to improve the public transport system in the city, 100 mini buses will be added to the current fleet by March next year, said officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Sunday.

A proposal for the project was approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday during a GMDA meeting, the officials said, adding that the new buses, estimated to cost 37 crore, will be added to the city bus service Gurugaman.

“In order to streamline the local transport system in Gurugram, a proposal to include 100 minibuses in the city bus fleet was approved in the meeting. This will facilitate movement in congested areas. Around 32 possible routes have been identified for minibuses after consulting public representatives and others. There has also been an improvement in the revenue realisation from the city bus service,” said Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer of GMDA.

Currently, the city bus service run by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has a fleet of 189 buses plying on 30 different routes.

The GMCBL was earlier getting a revenue of 11-12 per km, which has now increased to 41 per km, while the cost of operation is around 70 per km, the officials said.

The CEO further said that an information system will also be installed at bus stops so that the passengers coming there can get correct information about the arrival time of the buses.

