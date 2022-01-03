Gurugram traders stare at losses as shops asked to shut by 5pm

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government on Saturday night issued an order stating that malls and markets can remain open till 5pm in Gurugram. For shopkeepers, the order means that there is a little scope for business and for residents, a limited time period for shopping.

Shopkeepers said that the latest directive will severely affect their business, especially on the weekdays, as most of the customers visit the markets only after 5pm.

“More than 40% of the business done by shopkeepers in a day across the city is during the 5-8pm window. We only start seeing footfall from 3pm onwards which picks up after 5pm and carries on for the rest of the day. Even if we start opening our shops early, it would make a minimal change to our business. We are staring at a massive revenue loss,” said Vikram Yadav, a shopkeeper, and member of sectors 46 and 51 market associations.

Aman Bajaj, a member of the MGF Metropolitan mall association, said that although the Covid-19 cases have recently seen a surge, hospital beds in the city still have low occupancy. “There are several states such as Maharashtra where malls and markets are operating without any time restrictions. Nearly two weeks ago, Gurugram achieved 100% vaccination coverage. This puts the city in an advantageous position, and the Haryana government should have considered this before enforcing any sort of time restrictions,” said Bajaj, adding that as directed by the Haryana government, the malls and markets are only allowing fully vaccinated people so restricting the timings is redundant.

Residents said that many people face reliability issues with ordering goods online. “For them, procuring items from malls or markets is still the preferred option. With these now closing at 5pm, it leaves a little scope to visit the markets as most residents only finish their office work around 6pm,” said Rakesh Kapoor, a resident of DLF 5.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Gurugram stood at 1,439, of which eight Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, as per the daily bulletin issued by the health department.

Following the government’s order, confusion persisted among owners of bars and restaurants. The government in its order on Saturday allowed them to continue operation with 50% seating capacity, and did not specify any time restrictions.

Owners of bars and restaurants located in markets and malls were not sure if their establishments will be allowed to operate post 5pm. The clarity only came on Sunday evening, they said.

“Earlier, the Gurugram police informed us that only essential services will be permitted to operate beyond 5pm. Later in the evening, the district administration provided us clarification that our working hours will not be affected and we can continue to operate till 11pm, before the night curfew comes in force,” said Vishal Anand, head, National Restaurant Association of India (Gurugram chapter).

