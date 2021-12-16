Gurugram traffic police launch one-day drive against vehicles without HSRP

The Gurugram traffic police will launch a one-day drive against vehicles operating without high security registration plate (HSRP) on Thursday. Over 600 traffic police personnel will be deployed across 103 major points in the city for the drive, officials said.

Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that it is mandatory for vehicles to have high security number plate, and the violation carries a fine of ₹5,500.

Tomar said that HSRPs have helped reduce the number of vehicle thefts and also identify stolen vehicles.

“The idea is to sensitise commuters about the importance of HSRP. An in-built chip on the HSRP helps scan the vehicle’s records and the number plate also reflects better at night,” said Tomar.

According to the officials, till December 14 this year, they have issued 9,348 fines for driving without HSRPs and 1,926 for driving without a number plate. On an average, around 300 cases of vehicle theft are registered in the city on a monthly basis, they said.

Experts said that along with issuing fines, traffic police also need to ensure that they have an arrangement through which an offender can procure an HSRP on an immediate basis “Traffic police can provide a slip through which the offender can visit the nearest authorised outlet to get an HSRP affixed,” said Sewa Ram, associate professor and urban roads design expert at the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi.

The Gurugram traffic police had launched a similar drive against vehicles without HSRP in March 2019.