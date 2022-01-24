Gurugram: Two arrested for selling new spare parts as scrap

Police arrested two persons for allegedly selling new spare parts of two-wheelers in scrap instead of supplying it to a motorcycle manufacturing firm located in Manesar, Gurugram.

The spare parts worth at least of 17.5 lakh were sold for mere ₹2 lakh in scrap on the night of January 11, police said.

The arrested persons are truck driver Ankit Singh and scrap dealer Gulzar. As per police, it was Ankit who was transporting the consignment from a factory in Binola village to the two-wheeler manufacturing firm in Manesar.

Police said Ankit was arrested from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while Gulzar was arrested from Binola under Bilaspur police station area in Gurugram on Saturday. Police also recovered ₹1.07 lakh from their possession.

An FIR was registered against Ankit with Bilaspur police station under Section 407 (whoever being entrusted with property as carrier etc commits criminal breach of trust with respect to such property) of Indian Penal Code.

Police said Ankit parked the truck near a warehouse in Binola and fled.

“Gulzar later sold them to a few other suspects who are still at large. Ankit had provided a fake address of Jhansi to the factory owners when he started working for them,” a police officer said. He said spares are suspected to be supplied in Delhi and districts in neighbouring states.

Gurugram police PRO Subhash Boken said further investigation is on to know whom Gulzar sold the spares. “More arrests are expected to take place in the case,” he added.