Gurugram: Two held for shooting at eatery owner in Manesar

The district police on Sunday arrested two men who had allegedly shot at a dhaba (eatery) owner in Manesar on September 20 after he refused to let them drink inside the shop.

The suspects were identified as Rupesh alias Sonu and Ajay Kumar, both natives of Bihar, said police.

According to police, the victim, Yamin Khan of Delhi, runs a dhaba near Nakhrola crossing on National Highway 48.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a group of seven men had dinner at the eatery on September 20 and paid the bill. “Five of them came out while two others started having drinks despite the owner informing them that it was not allowed. When the owner objected, one of them assaulted him and shot two rounds and fled with their other friends standing outside on their motorcycles,” he said.

The victim was hospitalised for several days, police said.

“We took CCTV footage of several places and scanned the vehicle numbers, following which the two suspects were identified,” Sangwan said.

The officer said police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, two mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession. The suspects were produced before the court that sent them to 14-day judicial custody on Monday, said police.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered on September 20 against the two suspects at Kherki Daula police station.