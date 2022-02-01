Gurugram: Two snatchers arrested from UP and Rajasthan

Two persons allegedly involved in multiple snatching incidents in Gurugram were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Nitin Pratap (25) and his associate Sandeep Kumar (23), police said, adding that at least 11 cellphones were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the duo has confessed to committing at least 15 snatchings in the past few months. Police also recovered the motorcycle which the duo had used in committing the crimes.

According to police, Pratap was arrested from his native place Sirsaganj in Firozabad, UP, on January 28, and Sandeep was arrested from Tapukara village in Alwar the next day. Police said Sandeep was also a native of Sirsaganj. They said Nitin’s two-day police remand ended on Sunday while Sandeep’s remand ended on Monday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner police (crime), said, “The suspects were mainly active in the east zone. The duo was arrested while the crime team of Sector 40 was investigating a cellphone snatching case which had taken place in Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43 on the night of December 6.”

The ACP said that the duo used to move on a bike and target those whom they spotted moving on road while talking on cellphones.

The FIR in connection with the snatching incident was registered with Sushant Lok police station under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

Police said they are trying to trace those who used to purchase the cellphones from them.

Police said that Pratap and Sandeep used to work at a factory in an industrial area at Bhiwadi in Alwar district in the daytime and travelled to Gurugram on bike for snatching phones in the night. Police also said that Sandeep had worked as food delivery executive in Gurugram last year.

