Gurugram: Two U-turns below Shankar Chowk flyover to be closed

The two U-turns below the Shankar Chowk flyover located on the service lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will be closed by the traffic police in mid-January on a trial basis, officials said.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Ravinder Singh Tomar, with the opening of the Ambience Mall underpass in October 2021, the two U-turns -- one leading towards DLF Phase 3 and the other towards Cyber City -- below the flyover have become redundant and are only leading to confusion and congestion.

Vehicles travelling from Udyog Vihar, those leaving the expressway at exit number 18, and the ones coming from Cyber City towards Delhi, all converge below the Shankar Chowk flyover.

“With the closing of the two cuts, vehicles travelling from Udyog Vihar can no longer cross from one side of the highway’s service lane to the other for heading towards Cyber City or DLF Phase 3. Instead, they will need to avail the Ambience Mall underpass to do so. This will reduce convergence of vehicles below the Shankar Chowk flyover by a great extent, thereby reducing congestion and also helping commuters save travelling time,” Tomar said on Friday.

The existing traffic issues below the flyover came into the notice of authorities during an inspection by Tomar and deputy commissioner Yash Garg on December 28, 2021, which prompted the traffic police to take the decision on closing the U-turns.

“During the visit, we realised that closing the cuts will help improve traffic management. We are aiming to first create awareness among residents and then close the U-turns by mid-January. Depending on its success, we will take a further call on making them a permanent feature,” said Tomar.

The 377-metre underpass at Ambience Mall helps commuters take a U-turn before the Sirhaul toll and head back towards Gurugram, without crossing into the national capital.

Commuters said that the move will help them save around 10 minutes of travel time.

“Travelling from Cyber City, I take a right turn below the Shankar Chowk flyover to head towards Delhi. I often get stuck at the converging points for 8-10 minutes. Vehicles from the extreme left carriageway on the highway’s service lane often make a sharp right to avail the two U-turns, which results in a bottleneck,” said Abdul Najeeb, a resident of RK Puram in Delhi who works in Gurugram.

