Gurugram vaccinates 100% of its target population, first in Haryana

Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to complete 100% Covid vaccination of its eligible population with both doses, said officials from the district health department on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, 7,723 people were vaccinated in the district, according to data shared by the health department. Till now, over 4.13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Gurugram.

“Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana, and perhaps in the National Capital Region also, to successfully vaccinate 100% of its eligible population with both doses of vaccine against Covid-19. This is a milestone for us, as Gurugram was one of the worst affected districts during the second wave of the pandemic. But our focus will still remain on vaccinating more people. More than 128% of the eligible population have been given the first dose while second dose coverage stood at around 101% as of Tuesday,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram while addressing the media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Gurugram, 1,803,656 people were eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The officials said that the first-dose vaccination coverage crossed way above 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in the district.

Since January this year when the vaccination campaign was started in Gurugram, over 40,400 inoculation sessions have been conducted across the district, the data shows.

Over 697,000 houses have been covered as part of the ‘har ghar dastak’ campaign with over 253,357 people being vaccinated through this campaign which started on November 3, the officials said, adding that over 8,400 pregnant women have been vaccinated in the district through the dedicated vaccination sessions.

What helped achieve 100% vaccination

Yadav further said that different initiatives -- drive-through vaccination sessions in malls, special vaccination camps for the third gender and specially abled, vaccination camps on the 9th of every month for pregnant women, vaccination at religious places, offices, and condominiums -- helped achieve this feat within 11 months, since the vaccination campaign was rolled out in the country on January 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What’s next

The district health department has decided to start conducting surveys of 1,000 people at random in different localities and identify those who are yet to take either dose of vaccine and then vaccinate them.

“We will be conducting surveys in different localities, both rural and urban, where 1,000 people at random will be identified who are yet to take their Covid-19 vaccine. This will help in planning how to proceed with the vaccination campaign further. We have not decided when this survey will start,” said the CMO.

The officials also said that the data of children between 0 to 6 years and 6 to 18 years of age is being collected. This will be used in future when guidelines are issued to start vaccination among children, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurugram reports highest single-day cases since June

Meanwhile, with 23 fresh Covid-19 cases, Gurugram on Tuesday reported the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the past six months, said the officials, adding that 10 recoveries were also reported from the district on Tuesday.

The officials said that it was a day in June when the district had reported 21 cases of Covid-19.

With the new cases on Tuesday, the tally of active cases now stands at 112 in Gurugram, of which 108 are in home isolation while four patients are hospitalised, the officials said.