Gurugram: Woman duped of 3.50 lakh online

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹3.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster after she shared her laptop’s screen with the man who posed as a bank employee. A case of fraud was registered on Friday at Cybercrime police station against unidentified suspects, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said, “Suspects are using applications for remotely accessing devices such as mobile phones, laptops and desktops. In the recent case, woman had raised an issue with the bank related to loan and she received a call from a person posing as bank employee and took remote access of her laptop and transferred the amount to his account without her knowledge,” he said.

Poornima Anand, a resident of Wellington Estate in Sector 53, complained to police that suspects duped her after taking access of her system. “On November 11, I got a phone call from a bank representative asking if my issue was resolved regarding a complaint that I had raised earlier with the bank. The bank representative questioned me if my account was eligible for heavy transfers from one account to another account. At this point, the person asked me to download an application so that he could look into the prevailing issue,” she told police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand further said the suspect again asked her to download the same app on November 25. “The call was made from the fraudster’s end. He then asked me to log in to my Net banking and mobile app. The suspect took this as an opportunity and washed away all my money,” she said.

A case under Section 420 (cheating ) of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act was registered at Cybercrime police station, said police.

The police commissioner said on an average they are receiving 10 online fraud cases in a week. “We are spreading awareness that people should not share screen with strangers or with someone they don’t trust. The methods to protect yourself from such attacks are to format your systems regularly. Do not click on unknown links or download applications unless they are sent by people well known to you. Even if you do use screen-sharing, do not share the screen with unidentified people,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another fraud case, a resident of Sushant Lok 1 was duped of over ₹1 lakh after he placed an advertisement for his apartment for rent. He told police that someone contacted him and asked to share his account details to deposit rent but withdrew money from his account in five transactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON