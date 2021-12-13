Gurugram woman duped of 6.3 lakh on pretext of upgrading SIM card

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹6.3 lakh by unidentified persons on the pretext of upgrading her mobile phone’s SIM card from 3G to 4G technology.

The victim, Nisha Chopra, a resident of DLF Phase 1, in her complaint to police alleged that she was first contacted by the cybercriminals on December 7 through a text message.

“Around 9pm on December 7, I received a text message from an unidentified number which read ‘Dear AirTel user, your SIM card has been closed today. Please update your SIM’. The sender asked me to call them at a mobile number immediately. When I called at the given number, a person pretending to be an executive of a private bank asked for my bank details, to which I refused,” she said.

Police said that during the call, the unidentified caller hacked the victim’s phone and obtained the details of her bank account and debit card.

“A total amount of ₹6.34 lakh was transferred from my bank account in several transactions,” said Chopra.

The victim said she registered a complaint with the bank’s customer care also as the money was withdrawn despite her not sharing any OTP (one time password) or any other bank details with anyone.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber police station on Saturday against unidentified person(s) under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act, police said.

“A probe in the matter is underway. The cyber cell is working on tracing the transactions. Due legal action will be taken,” said Bijender Singh, station house officer of the police station.