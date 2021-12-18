Gurugram: Woman found killed in her house in Manesar

A 28-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented accommodation on Friday morning in Manesar’s Khoh village while her husband was away for work, police said.

The victim was identified as Shabnam Khatoon, who was living with her husband and their three children in a rented room in the village for the last one year, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s husband Mohammad Qadir, an FIR was registered against her sister’s husband at Manesar police station, police said, adding that the suspect, identified as Mohammad Shahid, is at large since the incident.

According to police, the suspect, who had come to the woman’s place to look for a job, allegedly strangled her to death after an argument.

Police said that after receiving information about the murder, a team from IMT Manesar police station reached the spot and found the body lying on the bed.

According to Qadir, who works as a tailor at a garment factory in IMT Manesar, on Thursday, he left for his shift at 7.30pm. “Shahid had been staying with us for the past five days. When I left for work, he was at my place. At 5am on Friday, one of my relatives informed me regarding the death of my wife,” he said.

“My children were asleep next to my wife. She had injuries on her neck. One of my children told me that Shahid (the suspect) had a fight with my wife on Thursday night. I suspect that after the fight, he strangled her with a piece of cloth,” Qadir said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they recorded the statements of the family members and sent the body for post mortem. “She had injury marks on her neck and face. We have started a probe in the case. The suspect will be arrested soon,” he said.