Gurugram: Work on waste-to-energy plant at Bandhwari to begin in March

kartik.kumar@htlive.com

The construction of waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Bandhwari will commence in March next year, Ecogreen officials informed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday. Ecogreen, the subsidiary of a Chinese firm, is the MCG’s concessionaire for the WTE project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes a week after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone for the WTE plant at Bandhwari on December 10.

“The construction of the WTE project will commence in March. Our technical experts from China will arrive around this time and oversee the project. We are targeting to complete the project within an 18-month time frame, and meet the December 2023 deadline set by the MCG,” said Sanjeev Sharma, spokesperson, Ecogreen.

According to MCG officials, during a Swachh Survekshan 2022 meeting held at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Friday, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja asked Ecogreen for an update on the WTE project, to which the company said that the construction can only commence in March next year as they need technical experts from China to come to Gurugram and oversee the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the MCG officials said that they will meet the December 2023 deadline for the project. The WTE plant has a capacity of producing 25 megawatts on a daily basis and will have two boilers, each with a processing capacity of 750 tonnes per day, they said.

During the meeting, the Ecogreen officials divulged that they will be setting up material recovery facilities at three locations across the city while the MCG is in process of setting two such facilities.

An MCG official seeking anonymity said that Subhash Yadav, district forest officer and the nodal officer for MCG’s environment wing, revealed in the meeting that to convert horticulture waste into compost, the MCG has set up composting units at four locations in Palam Vihar, Basai, Sector 15 part 1, and Sector 44,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MCG commissioner said that composting units should be set up in all 800 municipal parks and a letter in this regard should be written to the ward committee or the RWA maintaining the park.

The municipal commissioner also directed officials that for each road in the city, a mechanised sweeping machine should be allocated, so as to ensure dust and dirt collection is minimal. The MCG has 13 mechanised sweeping machines.

“While reviewing sweeping machines’ operations in the meeting, the MCG commissioner said that if dirt is found on the road, the operator of the sweeping machine working on that road will be held responsible,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

Regarding the condition of ponds in the city, the MCG officials said that of the 72 water bodies in the city, beautification work on 29 is ongoing, and preparing the estimates for the rest is in process. Ahuja directed the officials to complete all procedures by January 31 next year and start beautification work on an immediate basis. He also set a deadline of December 31 to repair all damaged public toilets in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}