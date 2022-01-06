Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram: Worker dies as heap of metal scrap falls on him, employer booked
The victim lived at Bajghera in a rented accommodation and had started working at the metal scrapyard only four days before the incident, police said
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A daily wage worker was allegedly killed when a heap of metal scrap fell on him at a yard in Bajghera village on Sunday. The owner of the scrapyard and its manager have been booked for negligence, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar (20), a native of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. He lived at Bajghera in a rented accommodation and had started working at the metal scrapyard only four days before the incident, police said.

Aman Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station, said that Anita Devi, wife of the deceased, lodged a complaint against the yard owner and the manager.

“A heap of metal scrap fell on the victim inside the yard. The co-workers rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors,” the SHO said, adding that they were investigating the matter.

According to police, they came to know about the incident after the hospital authorities called them up. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday, police said.

