Gurugram: Court sentences man to 20-years of life imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

A fast track special court on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood at Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi in January 2023. Police said the convict hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The additional sessions court of justice Jasmine Sharma held the man guilty under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. A fine of ₹30,000 was also imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar said the survivor had sustained injuries during the incident, following which she had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. “The girl’s medical examination established that she was raped and had injuries in her internal body parts.”

Parmar said the incident took place on January 2, 2023 when the girl was with her two minor sisters and a minor brother at her home.

The girl’s parents returned home after a couple of hours and reported the matter to the police.

Police said the convict, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, was arrested the next day. All the scientific evidence, along with the deposition of the parents in favour of the prosecution, ensured the conviction of the victim, police said.

Parmar said that after his arrest, the convict was never granted bail and the court has ordered that the period of detention already served during judicial custody be set-off from the quantum of sentence awarded to him.