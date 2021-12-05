Gurugram’s air quality slips into ‘very poor’ zone again

The air quality in the city on Saturday slipped back into the “very poor” zone as low wind speed did not allow the pollutants to disperse. The air quality had improved to “poor” on Friday after remaining in the “very poor” category for nine consecutive days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram on Saturday was 334, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a rise from Friday’s reading of 296.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in “very poor” category on Sunday and Monday, but will improve from Tuesday onwards.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the northwest direction of Delhi with wind speed up to 4kmph. The average wind speed less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants,” the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD on Saturday recorded the maximum temperature for Gurugram at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the minimum was recorded at 10°C, which is two degrees less than the season’s average. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were 18.6°C and 11°C, respectively.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert, said, “Upper atmosphere is much cleaner due to the drizzling that happened two days ago, but the pollutants are again getting collected in lower atmosphere. The low wind speed is reason for high level of pollution on Saturday. On December 6 and 7, the western disturbance can bring more rains and winds to Delhi which will help improve air quality in the region for a couple of days.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board on Saturday issued a final notice to construction sites, diesel generator set operators and other related industries to strictly adhere to pollution norms. “Final notice and warning is hereby given to all concerned who shall have to bound to comply with all such directions, failing which stringent action under the provisions of relevant rules shall be taken, besides on spot sealing of DG sets and polluting units,” said the final notice issued by Kuldip Singh, regional officer (north), Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

Singh further said that the final notice was being issued to send the message to the general public that an emergency situation is prevailing in the region as far as air pollution is concerned and no violation will be tolerated. “Any violation from now onward will lead to sealing of the premises and the machinery as the situation is serious,” he said.

