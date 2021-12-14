Gurugram’s multi-crore heist: Gangster took 10 days to execute the plan

Days before the multi-crore heist at two apartments in a residential society in Sector 84, gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, one of the prime suspects, had asked his henchmen to rent a flat in the same society to keep a watch on the two apartments, said senior officials from the special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Tuesday. It took the gangster and his men 10 days to execute the plan which involved 20 people, including policemen, doctors, and financers, said the officials.

The two apartments in which the theft took place on August 4 were being used as maintenance office by the developer of the residential society, the STF officials said, adding that the theft came to the fore on August 20 when an employee of the developer visited the maintenance office to collect the cash to deposit it in the bank. After scanning the CCTV footage, the realtor discovered that the money was stolen, they said.

On August 21, a case of theft was registered at Kherki Daula police station where police did not mention theft amount, but later the case was transferred to the STF which revealed that gold and cash, including US dollars, worth at least ₹40 crore were stolen. The stolen money was kept in more than 40 bags and sacks, said the officials.

According to the STF, the heist which took place between 11pm and 4am (intervening night of August 3-4) was followed by transporting part of the stolen money to Delhi’s Dwarka, while some amount was sent through hawala to gangster Lagarpuria who is believed to be in the UAE and runs the operations from there.

So far, 15 people, including six henchmen of the gangster, three doctors, two employees of the developer, two financers and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police.

On November 10, the STF arrested two doctors -- Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal, a leading paediatrician who owns two hospitals in Gurugram, and Dr Gurpartap Singh.

According to the officials, the developer had kept more than ₹40 crore in the two apartments -- one on fourth floor and the other on 11th floor -- of a building. The information, which was allegedly leaked to Dr Nawal in July, was passed on to gangster Lagarpuria following which the heist was planned and executed, they said.

STF deputy inspector general Satheesh Balan said that the gangster asked his men to take up an apartment on rent in the society and start keeping a watch on the two apartments. “The apartments were unattended at night and there were no lockers. The bags containing money was kept in the almirahs,” he said, adding that other residents of the building were not aware of the theft.

Balan said as per the plan Dr Nawal asked the gangster to arrange henchmen and a vehicle to transport money from the society to a location in Delhi. “Around 11pm, a Scorpio with six men entered the society to meet some friends who were already waiting for them at the rented apartment. They parked the SUV near the tower and met a close aide of Lagarpuria — Abinav Sharma. Then they broke open the two apartments, took out the bags, loaded them in the SUV and drove towards Delhi,” he said.

The officials said the stolen money was taken to Dwarka in Delhi to Dr Ashwin Tehlan’s house for safekeeping in two shifts. Dr Tehlan, a dentist, is the gangster’s friend, they said, adding that Tehlan’s father denied keeping the money in the apartment and asked him to return the money.

Meanwhile, the SUV returned to Gurugram for the second round and the gangster contacted ASI Vikas Gulia to arrange another vehicle for transporting the stolen money to a financer’s flat in Delhi, the STF said.

Lagarpuria had called Tehlan and informed him that he was sending money to him to keep it safe for a few days. He told him that it was hawala money and he wanted him to keep it to which he agreed, said the officials, adding that Tehlan was under the impression that the amount would be around ₹30-40 lakh but was shocked to see bags and sacks containing money.

Dr Tehlan and Sandeep Badhwar, one of the financers, surrendered before STF on November 10, said the officials, adding that Dr Tehlan was not aware that the money was stolen and he came to know about the theft after the arrest of ASI Gulia through newspaper reports.

Tehlan was a member of “Half Lady Club” – a chit fund club and had come in touch with gangster Lagarpuria in 2020 through financier Badhwar in a club, the STF said, adding that earlier Tehlan knew Lagarpuria as a financer but in March this year Lagarpuria revealed his original identity to Tehlan.

The officials said that the STF is planning to make two people -- Tehlan and Badhwar -- government approvers, as they were not directly involved in the heist. The STF has recovered nearly ₹5.80 core from possession of the suspects, they said.

A spokesperson of Alpha Corp, the developer, said, “The IT department has served notice to the company. On the query received from the IT department that has been watched as a theft case, Alpha Corp has reverted them with the official version and has confirmed the amount of ₹50 lakh.”