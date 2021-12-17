Gurugram’s namaz row: Will offer Friday prayers at 20 designated sites, say Muslims

Muslims in the city on Thursday said that they will perform Friday namaz at the 20 sites designated earlier by the city administration in the absence of any new order regarding the prayers even as Hindu outfits said they will not allow anybody to use these spaces to pray.

Last Friday, the permission for the sites was withdrawn by the administration after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the practise of offering namaz at public spaces will not be tolerated as it is leading to controversies and confrontations. The chief minister then said that new sites will be earmarked after discussions between the Muslims and Hindu groups and the district administration.

However, till late Thursday evening no fresh order was issued by the administration for the prayers.

“At least, the administration should release a new list of designated places so that we can inform the members of the community, and they can gather there on Friday to perform prayers. Seniors officials are not giving any clear answer,” said Mohammad Adeeb, a former Rajya Sabha member who is leading a 21-member committee to resolve the ongoing issue.

Administration officials who spoke on the condition of the anonymity confirmed that no new sites have been earmarked yet. They said the police have been asked to deploy force at the spots where Muslims were likely to gather for prayers on Friday. “We have tried to conduct several meetings between the two groups, but neither is ready to compromise. We want to reach an amicable decision to resolve the issue,” said a senior official.

The police said that personnel from at least six police stations were on alert, and have been assigned specific duties for Friday.

Members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, however, threatened to disrupt namaz again, if Muslims used open public spaces.

Mahavir Bhardwaj, state president of the group, said, “The Gurugram Imam Sanghathan has agreed to not offer namaz in the open and people who have vested interests are trying to politicise the issue. We will not allow anyone to use the public spaces, and if anyone does, they will be responsible for any untoward incident,” he said.

Hindu right-wing groups have been protesting against Friday namaz in open public spaces in Gurugram for the last three years. In 2018, the administration designated 37 sites for Muslims to perform the Friday prayers. However, last month, the number of sites was cut down to 20 after members of the right-wing groups and locals continued to protest and disrupt prayers. Muslims, however, have maintained that they were forced to use public spaces since there were not enough number of mosques in the city.

Praveen Yadav, a member of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said local residents will occupy the namaz sites in Sector 37, Sector 12, 44 and Udyog Vihar. “Last Friday, we informed the Muslim community not to usee these spaces. Many of them went to Sector 22 to offer namaz in parks and open grounds without the consent of the local residents but we will not let them offer prayers in open on Friday,” he said, adding that they have formed teams of six members each to keep a check at the namaz sites.

Adeeb, on Wednesday, filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against Haryana chief secretary and the director general of police for not complying with a 2018 order of the apex court in which the apex court laid down guidelines to prevent mob vigilantism. “We have filed a contempt petition against Haryana government for its failure to stop fringe elements from disrupting the Friday namaz at designated sites in Gurugram. For the last three months, there has been a constant rise in incidents on Friday where the Hindu group members disrupt namaz in the open. They claim they were doing it in the name of religion, and try to create an atmosphere of hatred,” said Adeeb.