Guurgram: Pvt firm’s exec takes lift at Iffco Chowk, robbed of 90k

A 28-year-old executive of a private company was allegedly robbed of ₹90,000 and his belongings at gunpoint by three persons who offered him a lift in a car near Iffco Chowk on Friday night. He was later thrown out of the car at an isolated stretch near Badshahpur, police said.

According to police, Ajay Bisht, a resident of Faridabad who works at an automobile company in Gurugram, was waiting for local transport at Iffco Chowk when a Brezza car stopped and offered him a lift. Police said the suspects snatched his mobile phone and wallet containing ₹5,000 and debit cards, and forced him to transfer ₹85,000 from his bank account to their accounts.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The suspects drove the car towards Badshahpur and kept threatening the victim and pushed him out of car after crossing Vatika Chowk around 9pm. Later, he took help of a commuter and informed his family members regarding the incident,” he said.

Bisht said that three men were already sitting in the car. “They offered me a lift to Faridabad to which I agreed. Within minutes one of them took me at gunpoint and asked to hand over my belongings. Then they forced me to share my ATM card and digital payment passwords and transferred ₹85,000 into their accounts,” he said.

The victim said that after being left at an isolated place he called police control room and narrated his ordeal following which a police team reached the spot and took him to DLF Phase 2 police station where a case was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery) and 379 (snatching) of Indian Penal Code.

Sangwan said they are scanning the CCTV footage of three places to get the registration number of the vehicle used in the crime.

Police said mostly lift-and-loot cases are reported from areas such as Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.