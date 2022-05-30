Gyanvapi: Fast track court of Varanasi fixes July 8 as next date of hearing in plea seeking Shivling worship
The fast-track court of civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Kumar Pandey fixed July 8 for next hearing in the suit seeking permission for regular “darshan and pujan (worship)” of the Shivling, which was claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi premises on May 16.
On Monday, the advocates for Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, appeared in the court and said they didn’t get a copy of the case. At this, the court directed the plaintiffs to provide a copy of the case to the defendants. “After a copy of the case is made available to us, we would go through it and file an objection,” said Akhlaque Ahmad, one of the advocates of the Masjid Committee.
Kiran Singh, international general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, had filed the suit in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on May 24, seeking permission for daily worship of the Shivling.
The case is titled, ‘Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Swayambhu at Kashi vs State of U.P. and others.’ On May 25, the court of the Varanasi district judge transferred the suit seeking permission for regular “darshan and pujan” of the Shivling, to a fast-track court.
“District judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh transferred the case from the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar to the fast-track court of civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Kumar Pandey,” said district government counsel (DGC) Mahendra Prasad Pandey.
On May 16, an advocate for the Hindu petitioners in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case claimed that a Shivling was found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises during a court-ordered survey.
He filed an application in the court of the civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, urging that the area where the Shivling was found should be secured.
Rais Ahmad Ansari, one of the advocates of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, had said there was no Shivling on the Gyanvapi mosque premises. htc
