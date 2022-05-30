Gyanvapi survey: 4 women petitioners get video footage, photos
Four Hindu women petitioners seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex received video footage and photographs of proceedings of survey in Gyanvapi mosque from Varanasi district court on Monday. Each of them was given the copy of the video footage and photography in a compact disc in sealed packets.
Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates of the petitioners, said on May 23 he had moved an application to the district court, urging it to provide a copy of the video footage and photographs of the survey proceedings made available to the petitioners.
Chaturvedi said on Monday, the district court ordered the petitioners to submit a written undertaking that they would not misuse the video footage and photographs, neither would they make them public nor share them on any public platform.
Chaturvedi said each of the four petitioners, including Manju Vyas, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and Rekha Pathak, submitted a written undertaking in which each of them said they would see the footage and photographs of the proceedings of the case and in case they had any objections, they would show the footage to their lawyers only.
The suit in the Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case was filed by five Hindu women in August 2021. After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics