Gyanvapi survey: 4 women petitioners get video footage, photos

Four Hindu women petitioners seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex received video footage and photographs of proceedings of survey in Gyanvapi mosque from Varanasi district court on Monday. Each of them was given the copy of the video footage and photography in a compact disc in sealed packets.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates of the petitioners, said on May 23 he had moved an application to the district court, urging it to provide a copy of the video footage and photographs of the survey proceedings made available to the petitioners.

Chaturvedi said on Monday, the district court ordered the petitioners to submit a written undertaking that they would not misuse the video footage and photographs, neither would they make them public nor share them on any public platform.

Chaturvedi said each of the four petitioners, including Manju Vyas, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and Rekha Pathak, submitted a written undertaking in which each of them said they would see the footage and photographs of the proceedings of the case and in case they had any objections, they would show the footage to their lawyers only.

The suit in the Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case was filed by five Hindu women in August 2021. After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex.