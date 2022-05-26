Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response.
The woman police personnel working in the cell are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to people and learning about their problems for quick disposal.
The 25 women who were specially trained for communicating with people, have till now interacted with one lakh citizens across the district since the establishment of the Haalchal Dasta in February this year. IG, range, Rakesh Singh and SSP, Ajay Kumar, held a review meeting with the women police personnel on Wednesday and encouraged them to do better.
Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
SSP Ajay Kumar said that the Dasta is dedicated to communicating with common people and the team of women police personnel have been carefully selected and trained for the task. The team communicates with people with sensitivity and sympathy while not only talking about their well-being but also gathering inputs needed for better policing. The team will give better results in the coming days, the SSP added.
“Police reaches spots after every incident but the best policing is when incidents of crime are averted before they take place. The Jan Samvad Dasta is working with the same objective and is targeted towards better policing and bridging the communication gap between the police and common people,” the SSP said.
The Jan Samvad Dasta communicates randomly with citizens including doctors, teachers, senior citizens, lawyers, bank officials, public representatives, social activists, pensioners on different days and asks after their wellbeing besides trying to learn about any illegal activity in their areas.
